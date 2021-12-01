Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $629,000 Holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 101,436 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of CASI Pharmaceuticals worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 26,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,606 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

