Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pure Cycle by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 294,678 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth $1,611,000. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 61.8% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 264,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,992 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth about $449,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.77. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 120.61% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the provision of wholesale water and wastewater services. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Utilities, and Land Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Utilities segment focuses on customers of governmental entities, commercial and industrial customers through designing, engineering, constructing, operating and maintaining water and wastewater systems it owns as well as systems owned by others.

