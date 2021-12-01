Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $677,000 in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Flexsteel Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLXS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 702.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 72,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $51.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 1,724 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $49,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,115 shares of company stock valued at $143,815. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

