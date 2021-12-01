Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $839,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Aterian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

