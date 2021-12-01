Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,143 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

GHM opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.83. Graham Co. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.51%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

