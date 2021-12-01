Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Pulse Biosciences worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.