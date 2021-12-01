Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $171,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the second quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Aegis cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. DarioHealth Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 391.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erez Raphael sold 30,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $577,957.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,454 shares of company stock worth $1,482,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

