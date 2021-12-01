CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Tops $0.0673 on Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $356,838.77 and approximately $61.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00062963 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00094426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.86 or 0.07958691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,235.72 or 1.00218683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

