Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 3.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $115.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

