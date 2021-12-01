Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris Sells 9,400 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

