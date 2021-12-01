Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

NYSE CHS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,165. The firm has a market cap of $646.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

