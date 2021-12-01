Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 40.13% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.
NYSE CHS traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,165. The firm has a market cap of $646.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.29.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
About Chico’s FAS
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
