Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $5.99. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 24,824 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $701.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after buying an additional 155,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

