Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. VTB Capital assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.24.

Shares of NYSE CIAN opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

