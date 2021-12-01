Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.78% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

NOCT opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

