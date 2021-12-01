Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OCAXU) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in OCA Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in OCA Acquisition by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $645,000.

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

