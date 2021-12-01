Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

