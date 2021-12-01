Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $769.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.80. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 28,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

