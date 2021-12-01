Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.950-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN traded down $6.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,001. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

