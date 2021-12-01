Citigroup Lowers UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $7.58

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.22 to $7.58 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.
UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
