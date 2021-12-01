Citigroup Lowers UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target to $7.58

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.22 to $7.58 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 269,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 127,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 263,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 197,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

