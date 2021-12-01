Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 60,989.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $51.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

