City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

