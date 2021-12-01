City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the October 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.28.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

