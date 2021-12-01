Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,523 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $214,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

