Clarius Group LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

