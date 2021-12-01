Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $180.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

