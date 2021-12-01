Clarius Group LLC Purchases 41 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $638.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

