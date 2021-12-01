Clarius Group LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Shares of ADSK opened at $254.19 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.71 and its 200 day moving average is $298.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

