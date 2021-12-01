Clarius Group LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

