Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) versus Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Financial Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Clarivate alerts:

This table compares Clarivate and Veritone’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 11.91 -$311.87 million ($0.16) -145.88 Veritone $57.71 million 14.61 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -12.15

Veritone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and Veritone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.91%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Clarivate.

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -4.31% 4.42% 2.51% Veritone -87.19% -79.19% -36.24%

Summary

Clarivate beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.