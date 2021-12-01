Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

CMTG stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

