CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in November

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CLP stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. CLP has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get CLP alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.