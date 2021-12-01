CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.