Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $71.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

