Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,081,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 229,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,305,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average is $223.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

