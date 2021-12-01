Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,715 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.56.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.11 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

