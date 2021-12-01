Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $615.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,213. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $634.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $637.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

