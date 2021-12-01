Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 8.25% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,588,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 835.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after acquiring an additional 773,350 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 507,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 640.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 306,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 264,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,773. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70.

