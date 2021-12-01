Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $20.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 123,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $524,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $185.54 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.