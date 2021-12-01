Coin2.1 (C2) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Coin2.1 (CURRENCY:C2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Coin2.1 has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Coin2.1 has a market cap of $89,147.27 and approximately $11.00 worth of Coin2.1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2.1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,532.58 or 0.97483663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037584 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.38 or 0.00623839 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Coin2.1

Coin2.1 (C2) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. Coin2.1’s total supply is 133,273,764 coins and its circulating supply is 78,245,975 coins. Coin2.1’s official Twitter account is @Coin2Crypto . The official website for Coin2.1 is www.coin2.us

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin 2.0 is a pure proof of stake coin with 60000000 total coins and an annual variable interest rate that decreases from 30% in y1 to 2% in y5. “

Buying and Selling Coin2.1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2.1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2.1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin2.1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

