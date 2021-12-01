Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $507,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 606,887 shares of company stock worth $187,298,337 in the last three months.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

