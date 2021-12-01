Comerica Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of World Fuel Services worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

INT stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

