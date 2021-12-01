Comerica Bank Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kraton by 141.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after buying an additional 295,175 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the second quarter worth about $5,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 81.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraton by 75.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRA stock opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.66. Kraton Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.20.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRA shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

