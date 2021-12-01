Comerica Bank Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $331.71 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $376.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 109.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

