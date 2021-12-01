Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 317.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth about $167,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAR. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

NYSE:KAR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,499.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

