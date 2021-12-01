Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 148,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,901 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 113,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 381,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.