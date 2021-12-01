Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 105,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

BHLB opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

