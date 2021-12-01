Comerica Bank Sells 1,305 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

