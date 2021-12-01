Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Comerica reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $8.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $91.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

