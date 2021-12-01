Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Short Interest Down 35.1% in November

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 156,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,975. The firm has a market cap of $749.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $259,268 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

