Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the October 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CFRUY opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

