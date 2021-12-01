Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 16,109 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

